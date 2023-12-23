PM attends graduation ceremony of NSC 2024

ISLAMABAD - The graduation ceremony for National Security Course 2024 was conducted at the National Defence University, Islamabad, on Fruday. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-uI-Haq Kakar was the chief guest of the ceremony. The graduation ceremony marked the culmination of ‘National Security Course’ which commenced on 15 August 2023 and was attended by participants from Civil Services of Pakistan, along with members from the Armed Forces and officers from friendly countries. The main focus of this course was to enable the course members to comprehend the interplay of all elements of national power in the construct of ‘Comprehensive National Security’.