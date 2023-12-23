PM attends graduation ceremony of NSC 2024

ISLAMABAD - The graduation cere­mony for National Security Course 2024 was conducted at the National Defence Uni­versity, Islamabad, on Fru­day. Caretaker Prime Minis­ter Anwaar-uI-Haq Kakar was the chief guest of the ceremo­ny. The graduation ceremo­ny marked the culmination of ‘National Security Course’ which commenced on 15 Au­gust 2023 and was attended by participants from Civil Ser­vices of Pakistan, along with members from the Armed Forces and officers from friendly countries. The main focus of this course was to en­able the course members to comprehend the interplay of all elements of national pow­er in the construct of ‘Com­prehensive National Security’.