PMD indicates chances of light rain, snowfall in Potohar region, KP, Kashmir

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological De­partment (PMD) has indicat­ed chances of light rain with light snow over the moun­tains at isolated places in the Potohar region, upper Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas dur­ing the next 24 hours. Accord­ing to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting the central and upper parts of the country. Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts, while partly cloudy in the upper parts of the country. However, light rain with light snow over mountains is likely at isolated places in the Potohar region, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during the morning.