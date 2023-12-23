Saturday, December 23, 2023
PML-N unlikely to field candidate against Bilawal Bhutto in Lahore
Our Staff Reporter
December 23, 2023
LAHORE  -  Local leaders and activ­ists of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) enthusiastically celebrated the decision of their party chairman Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari to con­test the upcoming elections from Lahore.

This marks Bilawal’s first electoral venture in Lahore, with his nomination papers scheduled for submission on Sunday (tomorrow). 

In joyful gatherings across Gulberg and other parts of the city, PPP sup­porters distributed sweets to commemorate this sig­nificant event. Lahore’s PPP president, Aslam Gill, expressed optimism about Bilawal’s decision, stating that it would reinvigorate the party’s presence in the provincial metropolis. Bila­wal Bhutto Zardari is set to contest from NA-128, a con­stituency previously won by PML-N’s Sheikh Rohail As­ghar in the 2018 elections. Accompanying Bilawal, former Lahore President Mian Misbahur Rehman is contesting from PP-169, and Hafiz Ghulam Mohayuddin is vying for victory in PP-170. These provincial con­stituencies fall within the larger NA-128 constituency.

PTI ineligible to obtain election symbol: ECP

NA-128, along with its as­sociated provincial constitu­encies, is characterized by a significant presence of Kashmiri and Arain com­munities. Mian Misbah represents the Arain clan while Hafiz Ghulam Mo­hayuddin is a Kashmiri. En­compassing areas such as Model Town Tehsil, Gul­berg, Lahore Cantonment, and Tehsil city areas, this constituency holds stra­tegic importance. In what appears to be a contin­uation of a long-stand­ing understanding, the PML-N is expected not to field a candidate against Bilawal Bhutto. This un­derstanding established years ago reflects a mu­tual agreement between the two parties to abstain from contesting against each other’s leadership. The move underscores a cooperative spirit aimed at fostering amicable po­litical relations.

