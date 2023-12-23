Political femme

Women play a pivotal role in politics, holding a significant place in community leadership. Despite their crucial role globally, women in Pakistan face underappreciation in the political sphere. It’s a stark reality that a country cannot progress without the active involvement of women, constituting half of the population. Unfortunately, in Pakistan, they continue to be overlooked by politicians.
While Pakistan proudly elected a woman prime minister, Benazir Bhutto, years ago, the subsequent years have seen a lack of progress in women’s political representation. The circumstances during Bhutto’s leadership vastly differed from the present and recent years.
Comparatively, other countries showcase the widespread involvement of women in politics, with many attaining prime ministerial and high-ranking positions. They effectively govern, just as men have traditionally done.
In Pakistan, regrettably, entrenched stereotypes portray women as weak and incapable of engaging in politics. Contrary to these beliefs, history reveals women’s remarkable contributions and talents. Despite this, many face mental torture and barriers to political participation, with husbands and parents often hindering their involvement.
I contend that the Pakistani government should actively nominate and provide ample opportunities for women in various political positions. It’s imperative to challenge and break down these outdated mindsets to foster a more inclusive and progressive political landscape.
TABISH FEROZ,
Turbat.