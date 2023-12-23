Political femme

Women play a pivotal role in politics, holding a significant place in community leadership. Despite their crucial role globally, women in Pakistan face underap­preciation in the political sphere. It’s a stark reality that a country cannot progress without the active involvement of women, constitut­ing half of the population. Unfor­tunately, in Pakistan, they contin­ue to be overlooked by politicians.

While Pakistan proudly elected a woman prime minister, Benazir Bhutto, years ago, the subsequent years have seen a lack of progress in women’s political representa­tion. The circumstances during Bhutto’s leadership vastly differed from the present and recent years.

Comparatively, other countries showcase the widespread in­volvement of women in politics, with many attaining prime minis­terial and high-ranking positions. They effectively govern, just as men have traditionally done.

In Pakistan, regrettably, en­trenched stereotypes portray wom­en as weak and incapable of engag­ing in politics. Contrary to these beliefs, history reveals women’s re­markable contributions and talents. Despite this, many face mental tor­ture and barriers to political partic­ipation, with husbands and parents often hindering their involvement.

I contend that the Pakistani gov­ernment should actively nominate and provide ample opportunities for women in various political po­sitions. It’s imperative to challenge and break down these outdated mindsets to foster a more inclusive and progressive political landscape.

