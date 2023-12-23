Saturday, December 23, 2023
PPP carried out record development work in Karachi: Senator Mehdi  

APP
December 23, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Provincial General Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh, Senator Waqar Mehdi, on Friday, said that the PPP carried out record development and welfare works in Karachi and seeing those services citizens of Karachi voted in local body elections. Senator Waqar Mehdi, in a statement issued here, said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made Asia’s biggest trauma center in Karachi and provided free cardiac treatment facilities at NICVD in the metropolis. PPP Sindh government also gave gifts of flyovers, underpasses, public parks and playgrounds to the people of Karachi, he said claiming that Karachi’ites would vote in favour of PPP again in the upcoming general elections.

 

