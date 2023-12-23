Saturday, December 23, 2023
PPP chairman files nomination papers for NA-128

Agencies
December 23, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Fri­day filed nomination papers to con­test general election from National Assembly Con­stituency NA-128 in La­hore. Bilawal Bhutto sub­mitted the nomination papers through a rep­resentative. PPP’s Hafiz Ghulam Mohiuddin and Mian Misbahur Rehman also filed their nomina­tion papers for PP-170 and PP-169 in Lahore. Meanwhile, the process of filing of nomination papers by candidates for national and provincial assemblies in Lahore con­tinued on the third day on Friday. Besides Bila­wal Bhutto, other promi­nent candidates who sub­mitted nomination papers include Istehkam-e-Paki­stan Party’s (IPP) Abdul Aleem Khan for NA-119 and PP-149, IPP’s Shoaib Siddiqui for PP-150, IPP’s Aun Chaudhry for NA-124, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Malik Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar for NA-134 and Abid Khan for NA-117. Moreover, on third day of filing nomi­nation papers, 106 can­didates submitted their nomination papers for the reserved seats of the Na­tional Assembly for wom­en, while 363 candidates submitted their nomi­nation papers for the re­served women seats of the provincial assembly. 

Agencies

