PPP to announce policy guidelines on December 27

ISLAMABAD - After the soft launch of the election cam­paign across the country, the Paki­stan People’s Party (PPP) is set for a ‘big launch’ on December 27, marking the death anniversary of former pre­mier Benazir Bhutto.

The PPP will have a meeting of the Central Executive Committee before the December 27 rally in Larkana. Following the release of the election schedule for the 2024 general polls,

the PPP has emphasized a ‘no hate’ policy. PPP top leaders Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari are expected to an­nounce the policy guidelines for the elections on December 27.

Yesterday, PPP Chairman Bil­awal Bhutto Zardari appointed new office bearers of party. Taj Haider was appointed as Sec­retary General of the PPP. Mu­rad Ali Shah, Zulfiqar Ali Ba­dar, Sabir Ali Baloch, Humayun Khan and Mehmood Hayat (To­chi Khan) were appointed as Additional Secretary Generals.

This comes after Asif Ali Zardari appointed Nayyar Hus­sain Bukhari as the PPP Parlia­mentarians Secretary Gener­al replacing Farhatullah Babar. Bukhari was previously the PPP Secretary General.

Like the past few general elec­tions, the PPP Parliamentarians is likely to contest the general elec­tions on behalf of the parent PPP. There have however, been voices from within the PPP to bring back the parent party in the elector­al politics. The PPP last contest­ed the general elections in 1996. The PPPP was formed in 2002 af­ter Benazir Bhutto was disquali­fied to contest polls.

PPPP Secretary General Nay­yar Hussain Bukhari said the up­coming elections on February 8 were promising for political par­ties in Pakistan. He emphasized the need for equal opportunities for all political parties and ex­pressed hope in the transparen­cy of the elections.

Yesterday, the PPP candidates submitted their nomination pa­pers in all three constituencies of Islamabad. Bukhari urged the Election Commission to ensure fair and transparent elections.

Senator Waqar Mehdi, the Gen­eral Secretary of the PPP Sindh, said the PPP will win in the urban Sindh. He said the Muttahida Qa­umi Movement’s “three factions” knew their popularity well. He maintained that MQM might stage a drama of boycotting the general elections out of fear of defeat. Senator Waqar Mehdi al­leged that MQM had devastated Karachi, creating an atmosphere of fear and terror, but now the people of Karachi are free.

PPP leader Sharjeel Memon said the party was committed to timely elections and criticized other political parties for seem­ingly avoiding the polls. Em­phasizing a positive campaign approach, Memon conveyed Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari’s stance against negativity and the need to move away from old, divi­sive political practices. While re­gretting that some leaders still advocate revenge, Memon un­derscored Bilawal’s focus on ad­dressing the nation’s issues rath­er than seeking retaliation. PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman called for a level playing field for the party and urged the Election Commission to conduct elections on the designated date without delays. She said the PPP will launch the election cam­paign on December 27 and con­tended that the party will win across the country. The PPP is anticipating big announcements by Zardari and Bilawal at the Larkana rally as the party tries its luck to return to power.