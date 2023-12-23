PPP to announce policy guidelines on December 27

ISLAMABAD - After the soft launch of the election campaign across the country, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is set for a ‘big launch’ on December 27, marking the death anniversary of former premier Benazir Bhutto.
The PPP will have a meeting of the Central Executive Committee before the December 27 rally in Larkana. Following the release of the election schedule for the 2024 general polls,
the PPP has emphasized a ‘no hate’ policy. PPP top leaders Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari are expected to announce the policy guidelines for the elections on December 27.
Yesterday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appointed new office bearers of party. Taj Haider was appointed as Secretary General of the PPP. Murad Ali Shah, Zulfiqar Ali Badar, Sabir Ali Baloch, Humayun Khan and Mehmood Hayat (Tochi Khan) were appointed as Additional Secretary Generals.
This comes after Asif Ali Zardari appointed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari as the PPP Parliamentarians Secretary General replacing Farhatullah Babar. Bukhari was previously the PPP Secretary General.
Like the past few general elections, the PPP Parliamentarians is likely to contest the general elections on behalf of the parent PPP. There have however, been voices from within the PPP to bring back the parent party in the electoral politics. The PPP last contested the general elections in 1996. The PPPP was formed in 2002 after Benazir Bhutto was disqualified to contest polls.
PPPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said the upcoming elections on February 8 were promising for political parties in Pakistan. He emphasized the need for equal opportunities for all political parties and expressed hope in the transparency of the elections.
Yesterday, the PPP candidates submitted their nomination papers in all three constituencies of Islamabad. Bukhari urged the Election Commission to ensure fair and transparent elections.
Senator Waqar Mehdi, the General Secretary of the PPP Sindh, said the PPP will win in the urban Sindh. He said the Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s “three factions” knew their popularity well. He maintained that MQM might stage a drama of boycotting the general elections out of fear of defeat. Senator Waqar Mehdi alleged that MQM had devastated Karachi, creating an atmosphere of fear and terror, but now the people of Karachi are free.
PPP leader Sharjeel Memon said the party was committed to timely elections and criticized other political parties for seemingly avoiding the polls. Emphasizing a positive campaign approach, Memon conveyed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s stance against negativity and the need to move away from old, divisive political practices. While regretting that some leaders still advocate revenge, Memon underscored Bilawal’s focus on addressing the nation’s issues rather than seeking retaliation. PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman called for a level playing field for the party and urged the Election Commission to conduct elections on the designated date without delays. She said the PPP will launch the election campaign on December 27 and contended that the party will win across the country. The PPP is anticipating big announcements by Zardari and Bilawal at the Larkana rally as the party tries its luck to return to power.