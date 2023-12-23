PPP will emerge winning party of country in election, says Sharjeel  

HYDERABAD-Former Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has stated that general elections are scheduled for February 8th and on this day, the party receiving a mandate must work diligently to solve people’s issues. He asserted that Election Day will decide whether the people endorse hate politics or prioritize issue resolution.

Speaking to the media outside the RO office after submitting his nomination papers for the provincial assembly constituency PS-61 Hyderabad on Thursday, Memon said, he believes the public is now more aware and they will not get involved in politics of any conspiracy or linguistic fights.

He expressed confidence that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) would secure 95% of the seats in Sindh and emerge as a successful party, both provincially and at the Federal level. He further remarked that on February 8th, whichever party receives the people’s mandate should wholeheartedly work towards resolving their public issues. The people are not interested in who is going to jail or getting released but they want to see their issues resolved. Sharjeel Memon said that PPP has a sustainable manifesto to solve all problems because our chairman Bilawal Bhutto is saying that if he comes into power, he will make ensure to double the salaries of government employees, give jobs to the unemployed and construct houses for the homeless people.