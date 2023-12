President Dr. Arif Alvi has emphasized the need to mitigate the adverse impacts of global warming to leave a better world for our future generations.

He expressed the views while addressing a conference on Climate Change in Karachi today.

The President said corporate sector has a larger responsibility in this regard for stopping wastage.

He said we also need to take solid measures in regard with the dumping of sewage in the oceans which is affecting marine life and the production of fish.