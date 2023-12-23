Provision of secure environment to businessmen of capital assured

ISLAMABAD- The Islamabad Police officials have assured measures for providing environment to the business community in the ICT area.

The assurance was made by ASP Rural Shehzad Akbar and SHO Koral Malik Rasheed who visited Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari thanked ASP Rural and his team for making better security arrangements during the Islamabad Taste food festival, which was organized in collaboration with ICCI in Gulberg Green, Islamabad and hoped that the police would provide similar kind of cooperation to ICCI in such future events.

He said that a peaceful environment was a key requirement to promote business and investment activities and stressed that Islamabad Police should take ICCI on board to further improve the security situation in the Capital. He highlighted the need for improved security in the rural areas in Islamabad and stressed that the police should work in close liaison with the trade associations of rural areas for this purpose. He said that police should register the data of all security guards deployed in the markets and housing societies of rural areas to verify their credentials and make sure that clean record holders are employed as security guards in rural areas.

ASP Rural Shehzad Akbar said that the business community was playing a key role in the economic development of the country, and providing them a safe environment was the important priority of police.

He assured that efforts would be made in collaboration with ICCI and concerned market associations to further improve security arrangements in the rural areas. He said that police would collect data on security guards posted in housing societies of rural areas to verify their credentials.

Former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG Pakistan, Zafar Bakhtawari lauded the crackdown of Rural Zone police against criminals as the incidents of snatching motorbikes and mobile phones in the rural areas were on the rise. He assured that the business community would fully cooperate with the Islamabad Police to control crimes in the Capital.

Former President ICCI and FPCCI, Zubair A Malik highlighted the need for close cooperation between the Islamabad Police and the business community to make the Capital a crime-free city.