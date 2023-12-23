Regional Head Federal Ombudsman holds open court in Larkana  

LARKANA - On the special directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, Regional Head Federal Ombudsman at Sukkur Syed Mehmood Ali Shah heard complaints against Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SPECO) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in open court held at the Provincial Ombudsman’s Office, on Friday. Revenue Officer SEPCO Larkana, R.O SEPCO Kambar-Shahdadkot, Executive Engineer (Rural) SEPCO and other related officers, while on behalf of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), Deputy Chief Manager Larkana, other officers of SSGC Larkana and petitioners also appeared and presented their issues against SEPCO and SSGC including complaints of over-reading and deduction. Regional Head Mahmood Shah reviewed the 25 complaints received against SEPCO in which 22 complaints were decided on the spot and the rest were given a date in 03 application/complaint. However, 31 complaints were received against SSGC, and 27 were reviewed and decided. While the date was given in 04 applications. Syed Mahmood Ali Shah directed the officials of SEPCO and SSGC that their overbilling should be deducted and their problems and grievances should be resolved within 30 days. He also directed the SEPCO authorities to take strict legal action against the meter readers for over-reading. He assured the petitioners that their complaints would be processed within 30 days, otherwise, the case of non-processing of complaints would be referred to the Federal Ombudsman and legal action would be taken against the officers violating the order.