Rizwan pushes case in Pakistan’s practice match

MELBOURNE - Pakistan wicketkeeper Mo­hammad Rizwan has staked his claim for a Boxing Day Test recall after impressing in a two-day practice match against Victoria.

Rizwan hit a free-flowing 50 from 70 balls before retir­ing during day one of the hit-out, held behind closed doors at Junction Oval in St Kilda on Friday. Saud Shakeel, who has enjoyed a consistent start to his Test career and showed fight against Australia in Perth last week, top-scored with 70 retired in Pakistan’s 323 after the tourists decided to bat first.

Rizwan was overlooked for the first Test, with Pakistan opting for veteran Sarfaraz Ahmed behind the stumps. But Sarfaraz struggled badly with the bat in the series-opener and wasn’t outstand­ing with the gloves, either.