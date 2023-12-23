RLNG prices hiked by 10.11pc for Dec

ISLAMABAD-The caretaker government has announced a hike of up to $1.4187 per Million Metric British Thermal Units (MMBTU) or 10.11 percent in re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) prices for Sui gas companies, for December 2023.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) released a notification stating that the RLNG price for consumers of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has increased by $ 1.3188 per MMBTU (9.77pc) from the previous month, while for consumers of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) it has been increased by $1.4187 per MMBTU (10.11pc) compared to November prices.

The weighted average sale price for SNGPL consumers is now $14.8118 per MMBTU, while SSGC consumers will be charged $15.4524 per MMBTU. In November, the prices were $13.493 per MMBTU for SNGPL consumers and $14.0337 per MMBTU for SSGCL consumers.

The revised RLNG prices include several elements such as charges for LNG terminals, transmission losses, port charges, and margins for state-owned importers, namely Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL). These prices were determined based on the import of eight cargoes by PSO and three cargoes by PLL.

All the eight cargoes procured by PSO are under long term contract, while PLL has purchased one under long term contract, while two under spot purchase.

An OGRA spokesperson mentioned that the increase aligns with the federal government’s policy guidelines. OGRA attributes the rise in RLNG prices to the increase in RLNG Delivered Ex-Ship (DES) price.

The price of RLNG has been increased owing to the procurement of two expensive LNG spot cargoes for December deliveries at $15.97 per MMBTU and $15.70 per MMBTU respectively. Five LNG cargoes procured by PSO under long term contract were $11.7199 per MMBTU and three at $8.9411 per MMBTU. While, PLL has procured one cargo under long term contract at $10.6417 per MMBTU RLNG prices have fluctuated throughout the year. OGRA reduced RLNG prices seven times since January, with increases recorded for five months of May, September, October, November and now in December.

Prices started declining in January, with a reduction of up to 2.2 percent. Further decreases followed in February (4.3 percent), March (3.16 percent), and April (0.47 percent). There was an increase of 1.3 percent in May 2023, followed by decreases in June (2.55 percent), July (1.5 percent), and August (1.3 percent). September saw an increase of 3.08 percent, October 3.8 percent, and November a 1.2 percent increase in RLNG prices.