RPO orders foolproof security on Christmas

FAISALABAD - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan has issued instructions for ensuring foolproof security arrangements on Christmas. He directed the capital police officer (CPO) Faisalabad, district police officers (DPOs) of three districts including Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot to make foolproof security arrangements in churches, Christian settlements, special markets and celebration points on Christmas.
A police spokesperson said here on Friday all district police heads had strictly been directed to personally visit the special Christmas markets, churches, Christian settlements, missionary schools/ hospitals and other places in their districts. The RPO ordered for search operations in and around hotels, restaurants besides technical sweeping of churches through special branches. He ordered for deployment of additional police force at churches on Christmas day and installation of walk-through gates. The police pickets at all entry and exit points should work effectively in addition to the police mobile functioning.
CHRISTMAS CAKE-CUTTING CEREMONY AT WOMEN UNIVERSITY
A cake-cutting ceremony was held by the Directorate of Student Affairs and State Office, Government College Women University, Faisalabad, here on Friday.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zille Huma Nazli participated in the ceremony, arranged for the Christian employees. Addressing the ceremony, she prayed for prosperity and happiness of all Pakistanis.
Addressing minorities, she said “you are part of Pakistan and we all equally share your joys”. She greeted the Christians employees, distributed gifts among them and cut the Christmas cake. Coordinator Science and Technology Prof Dr Saima Akram, Director Students Affairs Dr. Asma Aziz, Controller Examinations Rizwana Tanveer Randhawa, Registrar Asif A. Malik and others were present.