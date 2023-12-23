RPO orders foolproof security on Christmas

FAISALABAD - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan has issued instructions for en­suring foolproof security ar­rangements on Christmas. He directed the capital police of­ficer (CPO) Faisalabad, district police officers (DPOs) of three districts including Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot to make foolproof security arrange­ments in churches, Christian settlements, special markets and celebration points on Christmas.

A police spokesperson said here on Friday all district po­lice heads had strictly been directed to personally visit the special Christmas markets, churches, Christian settle­ments, missionary schools/ hospitals and other places in their districts. The RPO or­dered for search operations in and around hotels, restaurants besides technical sweeping of churches through special branches. He ordered for de­ployment of additional police force at churches on Christ­mas day and installation of walk-through gates. The police pickets at all entry and exit points should work effectively in addition to the police mo­bile functioning.

CHRISTMAS CAKE-CUTTING CEREMONY AT WOMEN UNIVERSITY

A cake-cutting ceremony was held by the Directorate of Student Affairs and State Office, Government College Women University, Faisalabad, here on Friday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zille Huma Nazli participated in the ceremony, arranged for the Christian employees. Address­ing the ceremony, she prayed for prosperity and happiness of all Pakistanis.

Addressing minorities, she said “you are part of Pakistan and we all equally share your joys”. She greeted the Chris­tians employees, distributed gifts among them and cut the Christmas cake. Coordinator Science and Technology Prof Dr Saima Akram, Director Stu­dents Affairs Dr. Asma Aziz, Controller Examinations Riz­wana Tanveer Randhawa, Reg­istrar Asif A. Malik and others were present.