Rupee gains 26 paisas against dollar  

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Friday witnessed the 9th consecutive recovery session as it gained 26 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs282.52 against the previous day’s closing of Rs282.78. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs282.5 and Rs285 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs1.24 to close at Rs310.80 against the last day’s closing of Rs 309.56, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.98; whereas an increase of Rs1.24 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs358.65 compared to the last closing of Rs357.41.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 06 and 07 paisas to close at Rs76.93 and Rs75.31 respectively.