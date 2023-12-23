Russia calls latest US sanctions 'attempt to intimidate Moscow's trade partners'

The Russian ambassador to the US said on Saturday that the latest Washington sanctions are aimed at intimidating Moscow's trade partners.

Anatoly Antonov pointed out in a comment on the embassy's Telegram account that the majority of the latest restrictions are directed against organizations in third countries.

"Most of the decisions announced by the US Treasury Department are directed against organizations in third states. Under the guise of geopolitical slogans, there is a desire to intimidate our partners and force them to cut off mutually beneficial ties with the Russian Federation," he stressed.

US President Joe Biden on Friday signed a decree aimed at tightening sanctions against Russia and providing for the possibility of imposing restrictions on financial institutions that, according to Washington, carry out transactions in the interests of the Russian military-industrial complex.

The US Treasury Department later announced that it is imposing a ban on the import of some categories of Russian fish and fish products.

Antonov also questioned the US inability to understand that "their reckless actions strengthen the artificial division of the world market" and harm their interests.