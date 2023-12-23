Saturday, December 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SC directs ECP to address PTI’s reservations about election campaign

SC directs ECP to address PTI’s reservations about election campaign
Shahid Rao
December 23, 2023
Top Stories, National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday instructed the Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP) to remove the reservations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party regarding the elections’ campaign and disposed of the plea. The court asked the ECP to hold a meeting with the PTI’s law­yers on the same day to listen to their reservations. The court also instruct­ed the Attorney General of Pakistan to facilitate the meeting. 

A three-member bench of the top court, headed by Acting Chief Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Athar Minal­lah, heard the petition of PTI with regard to the lev­el playing field for the gen­eral elections. Also, the Su­preme Court directed the ECP to ensure that all polit­ical parties including Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its candidates have an equal opportunity to partic­ipate in the upcoming gen­eral elections 2024.

PTI ineligible to obtain election symbol: ECP

In this connection, the Commission was also told that the PTI or for that mat­ter any person represent­ing any other political par­ty in the electoral process may approach the ECP to­day (Friday) at 03:00 pm for the redressal for their grievance relating to the elections. The ECP was fur­ther directed to attend to these grievances on urgent basis and resolve them ex­peditiously in order to en­sure that the electoral pro­cess remains smooth, open, transparent, free and fair. Let this exercise be com­pleted by ECP prompt­ly without disturbing the timelines given in the Elec­tion Programme because voters must have faith in the electoral process for our democracy to succeed.

In this matter, the PTI re­quested the Court to direct the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure free and fair elections in the country by providing a level playing field for its leaders and workers.

Imran, Qureshi get post-arrest bail in cipher case

The Court said that the importance of free and fair elections, and maintaining a level playing field during elections, cannot be over­stated. Free and fair elec­tions provide legitimacy to the elected government and maintain the trust of the public in the democrat­ic process.

It added that a level play­ing field is essential for healthy competition, en­suring that elections are a true reflection of the peo­ple’s choice, rather than the result of manipulation or coercion. It is important to remember that “organ­ising free and fair elections is more important than the results itself.”

It is alleged that mem­bers of PTI, upon filing their nomination papers under the announced Election Programme, are being ar­rested, harassed and their nomination papers are be­ing snatched from them which is blatant abuse of a fair and free electoral pro­cess. The petitioner’s coun­sel informed the bench that they have approached the ECP under the Elections Act, 2017 by filing com­plaints, however, there has been no response on behalf of the Commission.

Chinese Counsel General awards ‘Friendship Award 2023’ to The Nation

In pursuant of the Court direction, Attorney Gener­al for Pakistan Mansoor Us­man Awan and the Repre­sentatives of ECP appeared before the Court. The said Representatives at the very outset submitted that cer­tain complaints have been received by the ECP today (Friday) morning, which will be immediately attended to.

Both the attorney gener­al and the ECP representa­tive assured the Court that elections will be held free­ly and fairly as mandat­ed under the Constitution. They further assured that the grievance of the mem­bers of the PTI or any oth­er political party received by the ECP will be decided and resolved on urgent ba­sis and in accordance with law and where any action is required to be taken then that would be taken so that every political par­ty in the country enjoys a level playing field and that the elections are conduct­ed freely and fairly.

Tags:

Shahid Rao

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1703282795.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023