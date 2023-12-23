Secretary Industries, visite under-construction building of BFC

RAWALPINDI - The Secretary Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development Department Ehsan Bhutta and the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta visited Rawalpindi Development Authority to inspect the under construction Business Facilitation Center (BFC), RDA spokesman said on Friday. Secretary Industries and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta has said that the purpose of establishing the BFC is to provide maximum facility to the industries, investors and entrepreneurs for obtaining No Objection Certificate (NOC). He said NOC should be given at one place, the applicants should not have to go on places. He said in Lahore we have done this work on 4th December 2023, adding that the objective of establishing a Business Facilitation Center in Rawalpindi is how to provide facilities to the business community in Rawalpindi city and to reduce problems. Ease of doing business is what the government is committed to, so that all facilities are available under one roof. We have put red carpet instead of red tab to solve all the problems of business community, he added. The Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta said that the authority is serving as the country’s inaugural business hub with the aim of highlighting the country at the World Economic Forum. A Business Facilitation Center will soon be set up to bring services provided by various departments under one roof to facilitate business owners. He said that the Business Facilitation Center will guide and process the applications of investors for issuance of requisite NOCs/ RLCOs.

He further added that the departmental representative would also be available at BFC for prompt action and guidance on the requests of the business community within the stipulated period to improve the business environment in the city. He further directed that approval of individual commercial and industrial constructions should be made possible in 30 days, completion certificate in 30 days and change of land use in 45 days. On the occasion of this visit to RDA site, President RCCI Saqib Rafique, other officers and businessmen were also present.