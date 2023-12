LAHORE - Former Prime Minister and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif Friday submitted nom­ination papers from NA 132 Kasur constituency for gener­al elections 2024. On the oth­er hand, the nomination pa­pers of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif have also been ob­tained from Lahore. Accord­ing to the sources, Bilal Yasin will be the covering candidate for Mian Nawaz Sharif.