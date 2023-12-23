Sindh Madressatul Islam University to organise six Int’l conferences

KARACHI - Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) has decided to organise six International Conferences during the 2nd Global Research Congress scheduled on 28 and 29th February 2024. According to a statement issued here by the university’s media department, international conferences will be held on the sideline of the Global Research Congress-24. Among these conferences the Faculty of Information Technology will organise the 3rd International Conference on Computing and Related Technologies, the Faculty of Sciences its 2nd International Conference on Green and Sustainable Environment, the Faculty of Social Sciences its 2nd International Conference on Media and Social Development, the Faculty of Language and Culture its 2nd International Conference on Re-Imagining Applied Linguistics and Language Practices, the Faculty of Education its 2nd International Conference on Teacher Education for Sustainable Development.