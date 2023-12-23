Saturday, December 23, 2023
Solangi reiterates commitment to hold free, fair general polls in Feb next year

December 23, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Caretaker Federal Min­ister for Information, Broadcasting and Par­liamentary Affairs Mur­taza Solangi on Friday reiterated the commit­ment of the govern­ment with regard to the holding of free, fair and transparent general elections on February 8 next year. 

Ruling out any pos­sibility of delay, he said the general elections would be held under the schedule, already given by the Election Com­mission of Pakistan. 

Talking to media per­sons, he said that Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja did enjoy the confidence of majority people and there was no question of his resignation.

To a question, Solangi said he could not com­ment on internal issues of political parties as the caretaker govern­ment wanted to main­tain cordial relations with all political forces. 

PTI ineligible to obtain election symbol: ECP

On a question about termination of ser­vice of some employ­ees, he said that media channels initially gave feasibility reports to PEMRA which was also required at the time of issuance of licence. He said that under PEMRA Amendment Act 2023, the journalist job was protected. Murtaza So­langi assured that the government would take legal measures to pro­tect the employment of journalists. The minis­ter said an unpleasant and unwarranted situa­tion had arisen regard­ing the protesters from Balochistan and added their demands were long-standing. He said all women and children had been released be­sides most of the men, adding their protection was being fully ensured.

He said that the com­mittee, constituted by the Prime Minister, was doing its work.

