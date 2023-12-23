Speakers discuss future opportunities in building IT talent ecosystem

ISLAMABAD - Speakers at an event hosted by the University of Bahrain on the sidelines of the Huawei ICT Competition 2023-2024 regional final awards ceremony in Manama, delved into discussions about future opportunities in building the IT talent ecosystem and the significance of public-private partnerships in nurturing innovations. They called upon supplementing university curricula with practical skills and training, fostering socio-economic growth in the region.

The University of Bahrain is a partner for the Huawei ICT (Information Communications Technology) Competition 2023-2024 regional final and hosted the official closing and awards ceremonies for the programme this year.

The forum panel discussion featured Dr Jassim Haji, President of the International Group of Artificial Intelligence; Dr Hessa Jassim Al-Junaid, Dean of the College of Information Technology, University of Bahrain; Dr Tilda Karkour Akiki, Associate Dean of the School of Engineering, Holy Spirit University of Kaslik (USEK); and Amr Hashem, Policy Director, GSMA MENA. The discussion was moderated by Ammar Tobba, VP, of Public Affairs and Communications, Huawei Middle East and Central Asia Region.

The panelists also shared their thoughts on driving digital transformation, building a sustainable knowledge-based digital economy in the region, and raising national competitiveness in line with the government’s national plans and visions.

Gender equality in technology was also highlighted as a pressing need during the discussion.

The forum was attended by university students and tutors, government partners, information technology (IT) professionals, academia, and media representatives from 11 Middle East and Central Asia participating countries.

Dr Hessa Jassim Al-Junaid underlined the importance of an open collaboration between universities and the public and private sectors to develop curriculum and upskilling students on the latest technologies.

She said, “The Huawei ICT Talent initiative offers students practical skill development opportunities through hands-on challenges and real-world scenarios facilitated by Huawei professionals and experts. It fosters critical thinking and confidence-building among participants. Winning or receiving recognition in the competition can serve as a valuable addition to a student’s academic portfolio, highlighting their accomplishments.”

Annually, the Huawei ICT Talent competition attracts a growing number of registered students, indicating its increasing popularity. The College of IT students who have taken part in the Huawei ICT Talent competition have demonstrated high employability due to the competition’s provision of relevant skills, industry knowledge, problem-solving abilities, teamwork experience, and industry recognition.

“Additionally, the competition encourages students to pursue Huawei professional certifications that hold international recognition,” Dr. Hessa added.

A recent study by PwC estimated that AI could contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030.

Dr Jassim Haji explained how the technology would impact undergraduate engineers.