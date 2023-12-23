Tariq Mehmood made PIO PID

ISLAMABAD - Tariq Mehmood, a BS-21 officer of the Information Group, has been posted as Executive Di­rector General/ Principal In­formation Officer in the Press Information Department, a no­tification issued by the Minis­try of Information and Broad­casting on Friday said. Tariq Mehmood was presently working as Executive Direc­tor General of Information Ser­vice Academy with additional charge as Principal Informa­tion Officer. According to an­other notification, Mubashir Hassan, a BS-20 officer of the Information Group, present­ly posted as EDG/PIO PID, was directed to report to the Infor­mation Ministry. Meanwhile, in pursuance of the Federal Cab­inet’s decision on Friday, Ad­ditional Secretary Information Sayyed Mubashar Tauqir Shah, a BS-21 officer, was assigned additional charge of Manag­ing Director of Pakistan Tele­vision Corporation for a period of three months or till appoint­ment of a regular incumbent.