Transporters directed to charge govt-set fares

MARDAN - In response to the recent decline in petroleum prices, Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Fayyaz Sherpao, instructed administrative officers to monitor transport stands across multiple locations and ensure compliance with government- set fares.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mardan, Saeedullah Jan, conducted inspections at several bus stands to gather information on passenger fares in public transport. Taking swift action against violators of official fare rates, he directed stand managers to enforce the prescribed fares rigorously.

Simultaneously, Additional Assistant Commissioners Buraq Awan, Rashid Khan, Attaullah, and Kamran Khan, in collaboration with traffic police, conducted inspections at various squares and stands. They imposed fines on drivers who flouted the official fare list and urged stand managers to strictly adhere to the authorized fare schedule.