Saturday, December 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Transporters directed to charge govt-set fares

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 23, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MARDAN   -  In response to the recent decline in petroleum prices, Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Fayyaz Sherpao, instructed administrative officers to monitor transport stands across multiple locations and ensure compliance with government- set fares.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mardan, Saeedullah Jan, conducted inspections at several bus stands to gather information on passenger fares in public transport. Taking swift action against violators of official fare rates, he directed stand managers to enforce the prescribed fares rigorously.

Simultaneously, Additional Assistant Commissioners Buraq Awan, Rashid Khan, Attaullah, and Kamran Khan, in collaboration with traffic police, conducted inspections at various squares and stands. They imposed fines on drivers who flouted the official fare list and urged stand managers to strictly adhere to the authorized fare schedule.

Railways to introduce fuel track management system

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1703303625.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023