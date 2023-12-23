Unjust Crackdown

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has asked the capital police why the Baloch protestors were being forced to go back to their homes. Hearing a petition against the detentions of protesters by the police unlawfully, IHC Chief Justice, Aamer Farooq, raised objections to the treatment meted out to the protesters who faced a crackdown here in Islamabad on Wednesday night. Chief Justice’s questions rightfully point to the problem of unjust and unlawful treatment of Baloch people who came to the capital city to protest against enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

First detaining the protesters and then forcing them into buses to return to their homes was an inappropriate state response to a protest. More than 200 people were detained. Though later released, the images and videos of police brutality on protesters sent out a very wrong message and made people furious. Such a treatment gravely undermines individual agency and rights. The Chief Justice also remarked that it is solely at the discretion of the protesters whether they want to stay or return. Forcing them back is depriving them of their agency and basic rights protected by the Constitution.

This whole incident in the capital city raises broader concerns about the treatment of dissent and the need for authorities to respect citizens’ autonomy in expressing their grievances. Depriving people of even communicating their concerns to their elected representatives means democratic norms are being severely compromised. This situation is equally repulsive for people inside Pakistan as well as the outside audience, especially international civil society and rights organisations.

The court’s insistence on transparency and arranging a meeting between the detained protesters and their counsels highlights the importance of due process and safeguards for individual rights in the face of state actions. Not just the judiciary but also the law enforcement departments must pay due consideration to the fundamental rights of people to peaceful assembly and protest. The crackdown is an inapt way to deal with dissent. Grievances must be heard and addressed. Carrot and stick can be a temporary way to diffuse a situation but systematic injustices need a permanent, sustainable redressal.