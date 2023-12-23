Saturday, December 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

US to target banks that help Russian war in Ukraine

Agencies
December 23, 2023
International

WASHINGTON-The United States said Friday it will impose sanctions on foreign banks that support Russia’s war in Ukraine, in a new bid to exert economic pressure on Moscow. Under an executive order to be signed Friday by President Joe Biden, the United States will impose so-called secondary sanctions against financial institutions that back companies already targeted for supporting Russia’s defense industry.
“We are sending an unmistakable message: anyone supporting Russia’s unlawful war effort is at risk of losing access to the US financial system,” Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security advisor, said in a statement.

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1703224992.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023