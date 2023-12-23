Various uplift projects worth billions of rupee in completion stage: Multan Commissioner

MULTAN - In a significant step, various developmental proj­ects worth billions of rupees were in completion stages across the division in 2023. Commissioner Multan division Engineer Aamir Khattak has an­nounced a plan to expedite the completion of proj­ects in the coming year 2024.

The mega project was the completion of the ex­pansion block of the Cardiology hospital at a cost of over Rs 5 billion in just six months. Several other projects have been completed, such as the construction of a 144-bed Inn (serai) at Nishtar Hospital for Rs 12 billion, the upgrade of water tube wells, and sewerage lines, and the construc­tion of various roads across the region. 20 kilo­metres long road was constructed from Katcha Kho to Abdul Hakeem for Rs. 1 billion. Mana-jamlira road in Vehari district was constructed for Rs. 628 million. The supply of clean water was ensured to several areas of Multan city and the scheme had a cost of Rs 393 million.

The construction of a 5.53 km long road from BCG Chowk to Double Gate was completed for Rs 240 million and the construction of the Women University building for Rs 207 million. Construc­tion of a new 125-bed DHQ hospital was complet­ed at a cost of Rs.1669 million in which OPD and pathology were also functional.

Upgradation of 16 wards of Nishtar Hospital for Rs one and a half billion, the upgradation of the old block of Children’s Hospital for 580 million was in progress under the Hayat e Noh scheme and others.

POLICE ARREST THREE DACOITS, RECOVER RS350,000 CASH

Local police have arrested three dacoits and re­covered Rs 350,000 cash they had snatched from manager of a medicine company four days back, police said on Friday.

Police spokesman said that an employee of the company was among those arrested for being in­volved in the criminal activity. Abid Sohail, the manager of Khan Medicine Enterprises, told police that Abid and another employee Usman were on a regular visit for recovery from medical stores. When they reached near Al-Khalil mosque, two un­known accused snatched Rs 350,000 cash at gun point and escaped. Daulat gate police had reached the site, registered FIR and started investigations under supervision of SP City Hassan Raza Khakhi.

SDPO Shahzad Gull, SHO Shoaib Ahmad and their team arrested the three accused including Usman alias Seth, the employee of the company. The other two accused arrested included Sheh­eryar alias Shery and Akash.

Police recovered Rs350,000 cash and the weap­on used in the crime. CPO Sadiq Ali appreciated the police team on their success.