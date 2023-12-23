Winter smog alert

As winter approaches, I want to highlight a crucial issue affecting our community: The season often brings a surge in smog-related challenges, marked by the buildup of pollutants in the atmosphere. This problem, worsened by specific weather conditions and human activities, poses significant environmental and health risks.
The increased use of fossil fuels for heating and transportation plays a major role in smog formation, releasing pollutants such as nitrogen oxides and particulate matter. Industries operating at full capacity in colder months also contribute substantially to atmospheric pollution. Smog intensifies respiratory issues, causing breathing difficulties, asthma attacks, and cardiovascular problems. It harms ecosystems, damages vegetation, and adds to global warming. Prolonged exposure to smog is linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, lung cancer, and premature death, especially in vulnerable populations like children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions. Additionally, smog can impair lung function and worsen existing health problems, emphasising the need for pollution control measures.
Winter smog presents a complex challenge, requiring collaborative efforts from governments, industries, and individuals to mitigate its harmful effects on health, the environment, and the economy. Addressing this issue demands a multifaceted approach and proactive measures to reduce pollution and safeguard public health.
SABTAIN HYDER,
Larkana.