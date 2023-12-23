Winter smog alert

As winter approaches, I want to highlight a crucial issue affect­ing our community: The season of­ten brings a surge in smog-related challenges, marked by the buildup of pollutants in the atmosphere. This problem, worsened by specif­ic weather conditions and human activities, poses significant envi­ronmental and health risks.

The increased use of fossil fuels for heating and transportation plays a major role in smog formation, re­leasing pollutants such as nitrogen oxides and particulate matter. In­dustries operating at full capacity in colder months also contribute sub­stantially to atmospheric pollution. Smog intensifies respiratory issues, causing breathing difficulties, asth­ma attacks, and cardiovascular prob­lems. It harms ecosystems, dam­ages vegetation, and adds to global warming. Prolonged exposure to smog is linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, lung can­cer, and premature death, especially in vulnerable populations like chil­dren, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions. Addition­ally, smog can impair lung function and worsen existing health prob­lems, emphasising the need for pol­lution control measures.

Winter smog presents a complex challenge, requiring collaborative efforts from governments, indus­tries, and individuals to mitigate its harmful effects on health, the environment, and the economy. Addressing this issue demands a multifaceted approach and proac­tive measures to reduce pollution and safeguard public health.

SABTAIN HYDER,

Larkana.