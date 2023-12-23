Saturday, December 23, 2023
Zaradri, Sharif families to field next generation in elections 2024

December 23, 2023
LAHORE The next generation of the two political families, Zaradri and Sharif, are gearing up to contest February 8, 2024 elections.

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, will contest elections for Punjab Assembly from five constituencies. It may be recalled that People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto- Zardari who used to contest elections from Larkana, has decided to run from Lahore this time and filed nomination papers for National Assembly constituency NA-128. Meanwhile, the old guard of the PPP, Asif Zardari, received nomination papers from Nawab Shah constituency NA-207 for National Assembly on Thursday. Former prime minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will contest elections from National Assembly constituency NA-123 and Punjab’s PP-158 and PP-164. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani will contest elections from NA-260 of the National Assembly and constituency PB-32 of Balochistan. The JUI-F chief, Fazlur Rehman got nomination papers from National Assembly constituency NA-44 Dera Ismail Khan.

