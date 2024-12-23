200 constables approved for promotion

SARGODHA - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha, Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan, has approved the inclusion of 200 police constables in the promotion list (List II) based on the recommendations of the promotion committee and their eligibility. The decision was made during a meeting chaired by the RPO at the Regional Police Office on Sunday. The meeting was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha, Asad Ijaz Malhi, and other police officials. During the session, Assistant Director of the RPO Office, Asma Musa, provided a detailed briefing. The performance of approximately 500 constables was reviewed, and 200 constables with exceptional dedication, commendable duty performance, and good service records were shortlisted for promotion.

Slaughterhouse inspected

Deputy Director Livestock Sargodha, Tanveer Ahmed Kalyar, conducted a visit to the Jhal Chakian slaughterhouse on Sunday morning. During his visit, he enforced the government of Punjab’s directive to impose an immediate ban on the slaughtering of healthy and productive animals. Tanveer Ahmed Kalyar held meetings with butchers, contractors, the slaughterhouse superintendent, and the president of the Jamiat-ul-Quresh. He briefed them on the government’s guidelines and emphasized the importance of adhering to them. The Deputy Director also instructed the management to ensure the highest standards of cleanliness at the facility. The slaughterhouse superintendent provided a detailed briefing on the existing arrangements, which were appreciated by Tanveer Ahmed Kalyar for their effectiveness and efficiency.