Abduction case registered after female medical student kidnapped in Multan

Web Desk
10:14 PM | December 23, 2024
A case of abduction has been registered at the Cantt Police Station following the abduction of a female medical student from the garden of Nishtar Medical College in Multan. The incident was reported by final-year student Maaz Arshad, who witnessed the abduction. In response, an inquiry committee, consisting of senior faculty members, has been formed to investigate the matter and is expected to submit its report within 24 hours.

The case has prompted swift action from the authorities. A show-cause notice has been issued to the security agency responsible for the college, and the security supervisor has been suspended in light of the incident. The prime suspect, Abdul Rehman, a ward boy at Nishtar Hospital, has been arrested by the police.

According to reports, Maaz Arshad and the abducted student were on their way to the hostel from Nishtar University when Abdul Rehman and another suspect, Abdul Karim, abducted the student and fled in a car. The Nishtar Medical University spokesperson confirmed that the female student was safely recovered late last night, ensuring her well-being.

In a separate but related case, Karachi police recently rescued an abducted citizen and killed two kidnappers in an exchange of gunfire in the Defense Phase 7 area. The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of South, Asad Raza, confirmed that the suspects had abducted a citizen, who was rescued unharmed. The police also seized a vehicle, weapons, and other items from the deceased kidnappers.

Earlier this year, Sindh police arrested five individuals involved in a kidnapping case and successfully rescued a woman near the Naudero bypass road in Larkana. The swift action by the police has provided relief to the victim’s family, with further investigations continuing to uncover the details and motives behind the crime.

This year has seen a rise in swift police action against kidnappers across Pakistan. In January, Karachi police arrested four alleged kidnappers, recovered two girls, and presented the recovery report to the Sindh High Court, which expressed satisfaction with the operation and called for legal action against the suspects.

Authorities continue to prioritize efforts to combat kidnappings and ensure the safety of citizens, as investigations into these cases remain ongoing.

