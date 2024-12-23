Abid and Noor claim titles at 3rd Culture Tennis Cup 2024

LAHORE - Pakistan’s top-ranked tennis stars, Muhammad Abid and Noor Malik, claimed the men’s and women’s singles titles, respectively, at the 3rd Culture Tennis Cup 2024 held at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy, Nishtar Park, Lahore, on Sunday. In the men’s singles final, Muhammad Abid displayed exceptional skill and composure to defeat his formidable opponent, Heera Ashiq, with a convincing scoreline of 6-3.The women’s singles final was an intense battle between Noor Malik and Meheq Khokhar. The match witnessed exhilarating rallies and high-level tennis as Noor edged out Meheq with a hard-fought 7-5 victory. The junior doubles final added to the excitement, as the duo of Muhammad Ayan and Emaan Monnoo displayed exceptional teamwork to overcome Zaina Abdullah and Daniyal Abdullah with a commanding 6-2 win. The tournament concluded with a vibrant ceremony graced by Wisal Monnoo, who served as the chief guest. The event was also attended by notable personalities, including Babar Monnoo, PLTA Senior Executive Vice President Rashid Malik, former Davis Cup players, tennis enthusiasts, and families of the participants. In her address, the chief guest praised the players for their dedication and performance, emphasising the importance of such tournaments in nurturing tennis talent in the country. He also commended the efforts of the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) for organising the event and providing young players with a platform to shine.

