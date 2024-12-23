Accountability court delays £190m case verdict

An accountability court in Pakistan has postponed the announcement of its reserved verdict in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

The judgment, originally scheduled for December 23, was reserved on December 18, and a new date will be announced soon by Judge Nasir Javed Rana.

The case centers on allegations by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) that the former prime minister, his wife, and others caused a loss of £190 million (Rs50 billion) to the national exchequer through a confidential settlement between the PTI-led government and a property tycoon in 2019.

As part of the agreement, funds returned to Pakistan by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) were allegedly used to settle the tycoon's legal matters. The NAB claims that the then-prime minister obtained his cabinet's approval for the settlement without disclosing its details and subsequently facilitated the establishment of the Al-Qadir Trust. The trust received land worth billions of rupees, allegedly provided by the property tycoon, in exchange for legal cover for his financial dealings.

During the year-long trial, testimonies of 35 witnesses, including former principal secretary Azam Khan, ex-chief minister Pervez Khattak, and former federal minister Zubaida Jalal, were recorded.

This case is among the numerous legal challenges faced by Imran Khan, who has been incarcerated since August last year after his conviction in the Toshakhana Case-I. The NAB filed its reference against Khan, Bushra Bibi, and others in December 2023.

The court’s delay in announcing the verdict adds another layer of suspense to the high-profile case, which continues to attract national and international attention.