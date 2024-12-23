Monday, December 23, 2024
Army chief vows to eliminate terrorism, its facilitators

General Syed Asim Munir interacts with army personnel in Wana

MATEEN HAIDER
December 23, 2024
Says with support of nation, Armed Forces remain steadfast in restoring lasting peace in country.

RAWALPINDI  -  Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir has reaffirmed Pakistan Army’s commitment to pursue Fitna Al Khwarij which shall continue to be hunted down till its elimination along with the facilitators, abettors and financiers who will be made to pay the price for their nefarious activities against the State.

The Chief of the Army Staff was addressing officers and jawans during his visit to Wana, South Waziristan, on Sunday, says a press note issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate here. During the visit, the COAS received a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing security landscape and ongoing counter-terrorism operations. Interacting with the officers and troops on the occasion, the COAS commended their unwavering resilience and steadfastness in the face of terrorism, reaffirming the nation’s pride in their sacrifices.

Mastermind of May-9 incident to be held accountable: Atta Tarar

He emphasized that the martyrs (Shuhada) are the pride of Pakistan, and their sacrifices will never be forgotten.

With the resolute support of the nation, the Pakistan Army, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies (LEAs), remains steadfast in its determination to eliminate terrorism and extremism in all its forms, ensuring the restoration of lasting peace and stability across the country, Insha’Allah.

The Army Chief highlighted that the courage, resilience, and unyielding determination of Pakistan’s Armed Forces are the cornerstone of the nation’s sovereignty.

He described the soldiers of the Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies personnel as the true heroes of the nation, whose bravery and selfless dedication inspire the entire country.

KP Governor forms political, technical committees for peace

Earlier, upon his arrival in Wana, the COAS was received by the Corps Commander Peshawar.

After the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke a fragile ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022, the country witnessed a sharp rise in the number of attacks targeting security forces and other law enforcement agencies, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincies.

According to the interior ministry, in the past 10 months, 948 out of 1,566 terrorism incidents reported occurred in KP, resulting in 583 deaths (out of a total of 924 martyrdom).

In July, the government designated the TTP as Fitna al Khawarij, while mandating all institutions to use the term khariji (outcast) when referring to the perpetrators of terrorist attacks on Pakistan.

