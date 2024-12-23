Monday, December 23, 2024
Aror University conducts test for lecturers recruitment

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  Aror Testing Services (ATS) of Aror University Sukkur conducted the recruitment test for Lecturers at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad on Sunday. The test was held at the University Premises in Shaheed Benazirabad where extensive arrangements were made to facilitate candidates. Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof. Dr Zahid Hussain Khand  inspected the facilities and arrangements, reaffirming the University’s commitment to delivering a quality assessment process. Vice Chancellor SBBU Prof Madad Ali Shah visited the test premises and appreciated the dedication of the Aror Testing Services Team for creating a fair & conducive testing environment. Moreover, he expressed gratitude for the hardwork & professionalism of the ATS Team involved, acknowledging their efforts in ensuring the smooth conduct of the Test.

