By arming Taiwan, US playing with fire, warns China

China has warned the US over its latest military assistance to Taiwan and said to aid "Taiwan independence" by arming Taipei is just like playing with fire and will get the US burned, state-run media reported on Sunday.

Chinese Foreign Ministry's reaction comes after the White House announced more military assistance of $571.3 million and approval of $295 million worth of arms sales to Taiwan on Friday.

The Chinese ministry said that Washington violates the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, according to Global Times.

"To aid Taiwan independence by arming Taiwan is just like playing with fire and will get the US burned, and to use the Taiwan question to contain China is doomed to fail," said a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry.

Beijing urged Washington to immediately stop arming Taiwan and stop the dangerous moves that undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits.

"We will take all measures necessary to firmly defend national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity," the spokesperson said.

Earlier, this month, US also approved $385 million worth of arms sales to Taiwan.