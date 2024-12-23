CDA all set to open Jinnah Avenue Underpass in record 42 days

ISLAMABAD - The uninterrupted flow of funds and continuous political backing make it happen in the capital’s history that Jinnah Avenue underpass is going to be operational in just 42 days after its groundbreaking.

Chief Commissioner and Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randawa paid special attention to the project and paid several site visits while ensuring to remove every bottleneck in the release of funds for the project — the necessary part to run a project at full pace.

The foundation stone of the said project worth Rs4.1 billion was laid by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with the Serena interchange project worth Rs4.2 billion, on November 5. Speaking on the occasion, the PM and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had directed the CDA to complete the Jinnah Avenue Project within 100 days. In line with these directives, the project is supposed to be completed by February 15. According to the CDA, the underpass will be completed soon and it will be opened to traffic during the last week of December, while the flyover will also be completed within the deadline of 100 days.

The project was awarded to M/s Maaksons Private Limited, which mobilized its machinery on site for a formal groundbreaking ceremony and the contractor was compelled by the city managers to work round the clock to meet the deadline given by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Meanwhile, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi also gives full political backing to this project and he himself visited the site a couple of times and pushed CDA’s high ups to complete the project on time.

The project was started to end constant traffic jams, particularly during rush hours by constructing an underpass and flyover at the junction of Jinnah Avenue and 9th Avenue near F-8 sector commonly known as PTCL chowk.

Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, along with the Member Engineering and other relevant officers, visited the Jinnah Avenue F-8 Interchange project on Sunday again where the city chief was briefed on the completion and inauguration of the underpass of the project.

He was informed that the Jinnah Avenue F-8 Interchange underpass will be opened for traffic on 24th December. He was further briefed that the underpass work has been completed within a record time. During the briefing, the Chairman was apprized that the underpass for the Jinnah Avenue Interchange project had been completed in just 42 days and will be inaugurated on 24th December with a formal ceremony. It was further briefed that the opening of the underpass will resolve 50% of the traffic issues at this intersection.

He instructed that the highest standards of construction work be ensured on all sections of the project. He said that the completion of the underpass in record time is a significant milestone for the city of Islamabad. The Chairman further added that the contractors and the relevant departments of CDA deserve congratulations for completing the underpass within the record time.