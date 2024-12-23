Monday, December 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

China mulls law revision to foster fair market environment

NEWS WIRE
December 23, 2024
Newspaper, Business

BEIJING  -  Chinese lawmakers are considering a draft revision to the Anti-Unfair Competition Law, which is expected to foster a fair market environment for business entities. The draft revision was submitted on Saturday to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the national legislature, for deliberation. This is the third major revision of the law since its promulgation in 1993. The draft revision focuses on clarifying the general requirements for anti-unfair competition, refining regulations to address unfair practices, and strengthening enforcement and penalty measures, thus fostering a favourable institutional environment that enables fair competition for various market players.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1734845293.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024