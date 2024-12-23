Chinese firms help Pak engineers develop professional skills

ISLAMABAD - Work experience with Chinese companies in Pakistan empowers the local engineering professionals to get better employment opportunities overseas, either with Chinese or other companies.

Pakistani engineers not only have an opportunity to learn advance engineering technologies; but also have a chance of global exposure due to the worldwide presence of Chinese firms.

A few such Pakistani professionals who are now working in Saudi Arabia after getting experience with the Chinese companies in Pakistan, Gwadar Pro reported on Sunday.

Kashif Waheed, a Geotechnical Engineer with China State Construction Engineering Corp at Mountain Running Tunnel Project, Neom, worked with China Ghezouba Group and Power China at the Balakot and Jabori Hydropower projects in KP province.

Eng Zeenat Ullah worked with the China Railway Construction Corp (CRCC) as Business Development Engineer in Pakistan.

Later, he switched to government sector in 2018. In 2022, he shifted to Saudi Arabia and was again employed by CRCC as Tunnel Engineer at NEOM.

“Now I work for the NEOM client, but I am ready to switch to CRCC whenever there is an opportunity due to rich company culture and huge opportunities of professional development in Chinese firms”, Eng Zeenat told Gwadar Pro.

Zeenat said that the tunnel engineers who worked with Chinese firms on hydropower projects in Pakistan availed exceptional opportunities with the Chinese companies operating in NEOM.

Waqar Mehmood, who did BS Electronics from Islamia College University, Peshawar told Gwadar Pro that how a little exposure to China played a huge role in achieving his career goals.

“In 2017, I was selected for a 4-month Chinese language course which proved as a turning point for me.

I passed HSK-3 from Shandong Normal University, and was soon employed by CRCC in Islamabad in 2018.

The same year, I got a scholarship under which I did MS in Engineering Management from Shandong University of Finance and Economics. Upon return, I was deployed by CRCC for 4 months at their Lusail Stadium project in Qatar.

In September 2022, CRCC posted me at their NEOM project as Site Engineer, where I worked at Workers Welfare and Procurement departments as well.

Now I am waiting for appointment as Procurement Manager with CRCC at their Diriyah Gate-2 project in Riyadh,” Waqar said.

Waqar said that his batchmates who got a chance to work with Chinese companies are also working at prestigious positions with Chinese or other companies.

Several of our other batch fellows are also studying or working in China, he said.