CM Maryam launches phase-II of scholarship program worth Rs4b

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday launched Phase-II of the country’s largest scholarship program with Rs 4 billion. Under the Chief Minister Honhar Scholarship Program, educational expenses of 30,000 students annually and 120,000 students in the next four years will be paid by the Punjab government. Under this Scholarship Program, talented students can pursue higher education from the best institutions without worrying about their financial situation. The Punjab government is responsible for paying 100 percent of the educational expenses of successful students under the Program”, said the chief minister.

Attending the Honhar Scholarship ceremony at National University of Computer and Engineering Science, the chief minister noted that students of 65 universities, 12 medical and dental colleges, and 359 colleges in Punjab are receiving Chief Minister Honhar Scholarships. She further stated that students of 68 subjects will be able to meet their educational expenses in the form of scholarships under the program. She added that students under the age of 22 with a domicile of Punjab will be eligible for the Honhar Scholarship. She highlighted that the monthly income of parents of the eligible student should be less than Rs 300,000 per month. The CM said that in order to ensure transparency in the scholarship program, all applications were received and processed through an online portal. She added that in addition to the committee of each educational institution, the scrutiny process was also carried out by a provincial-level committee, and the entire process was supervised by a steering committee chaired by the Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. Maryam Nawaz said that the first ceremony of the Honahar Scholarship Program was held at the University of Punjab, in which scholarships were awarded to 2473 students, whereas in the 2nd ceremony held at FAST University Islamabad, scholarships will be distributed among a total of 2570 students of Rawalpindi Division. She said that as many as 1886 students of UET Lahore were awarded scholarships and 1660 scholarships are meant for the students of public sector universities. She said that 637 scholarships are for the students of federal universities, which will be distributed among the students of private sector universities.