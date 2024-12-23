CM Maryam Nawaz launches phase-II of Honhar scholarship program

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated Phase-II of the "Chief Minister Honhar Scholarship Program" at a ceremony held at FAST University, Islamabad, today.

The initiative, the largest scholarship program in Pakistan's history, aims to provide scholarships to 30,000 students annually. Launched with an investment of 100 million rupees, it will benefit 120,000 students from private universities over the next four years.

During the event, the Chief Minister announced plans to establish an "Education City" in Lahore, inviting top global universities to set up their campuses in Pakistan. She also outlined a vision to offer international scholarships, enabling Punjab's youth to pursue higher education at prestigious institutions worldwide.

Highlighting Pakistan's economic progress, Maryam Nawaz stated that key indicators, including a rising stock exchange and declining inflation, reflect the government’s dedication and efforts to stabilize the economy.