Cold, dry weather forecast  for city

LAHORE - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday predicted mainly cold and dry weather in Lahore and other districts of the Punjab, while partly cloudy weather with light rain/light snowfall may occur at isolated places in northeast Punjab on Monday. Smog/ fog (in patches) is likely in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh. Meanwhile, for the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the province, while very cold in hilly areas. Smog/fog persisted at few plain areas of Punjab. Meanwhile, The provincial capital experienced a hazy day on Sunday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) soared above 700, with the lowest recorded at 287, categorized as “very unhealthy.” According to data from IQAir, the PM2.5 concentration in the city was 42.4 times higher than the World Health Organization’s annual PM2.5 guideline value.

The most polluted areas in the city included Polo Ground Cantt (738), Askari 10 (461), Hiking & Mountaineering Club GCU (457), Tufail Road near Rahat Bakery (414), Thokar (400), DHA Phase V (386), Chattha Park Shahdara (374), Mini Market Gulberg (356), Ghazi Road Interchange (356), and Pine Avenue (352).