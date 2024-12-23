Court delays verdict in £190m case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

RAWALPINDI - A Rawalpindi accountability court yesterday decided to delay announcing the verdict in the £190 million corruption case involving PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

The decision was communicated to PTI lawyers by the court staff, with the next hearing date to be announced later. The trial, which concluded in one year, saw the prosecution and defence presenting their arguments, with the NAB lawyer completing their submission the day before the verdict was reserved. The decision was originally scheduled today. The £190 million case involves a reference filed by NAB against former prime minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and others in December 2023.

The case centers around an alleged settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of £190 million to Pakistan’s national exchequer.

Khan and the accused are alleged to have misused £190 million sent by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) as part of the settlement. Bushra Bibi was named as an accused for her role as a trustee of the Al-Qadir Trust.

Additionally, the couple is accused of receiving undue benefits, including over 458 kanals of land in Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, for the establishment of Al-Qadir University.

During Khan’s tenure, the NCA seized £190 million worth of assets from the tycoon. The assets were meant to be handed to Pakistan, with the settlement deemed a civil matter by the NCA.

However, the details of the confidential agreement were not disclosed when Khan’s cabinet had approved it in December 2019. Subsequently, the Al-Qadir Trust was established in Islamabad.