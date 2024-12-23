The recent march on Islamabad should serve as a lesson for PTI workers. If your leader flees during critical moments, who will remain to stand with you? The PTI workers, following their leader, aimed to create unrest in the capital. However, their much-anticipated “final” march turned out to be another missed opportunity.

The government should not gloat over what they perceive as a victory upon PTI’s arrival in Islamabad. They seem to have forgotten that their own challenges are far from over. The PTI workers likely never anticipated the tragic turn of events that unfolded during the night. When the military cut the lights and prepared for a decisive crackdown, your leader abandoned you on the open ground, leaving you vulnerable and leaderless.

Dear PTI workers, this missed “final call” should be a moment of reflection. Never place your trust in a leader who abandons you in difficult times. Such individuals are predetermined to flee when faced with adversity. Today’s leader may very well align with another political party tomorrow, seeking personal benefit wherever it is most advantageous. Opportunists driven by lust for power cannot be true leaders; they serve only their own interests, not those of their followers.

PTI workers must learn from this experience and avoid participating in acts that are against the government or the rule of law. Governments and rulers are not inherently regressive; their duty is to serve their people. As the saying goes, a kingdom is like a mother to its people, offering care and protection to those under its rule.

SADAM HUSSAIN,

Sindh.