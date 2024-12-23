Doctors demand transparent Inquiry into staff suspensions

MULTAN - The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has called for a fair and transparent investigation into the recent suspensions of doctors, nurses, and other staff members at Nishtar Hospital, Multan, and Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan.

Senior representatives from PMA, including President PMA Pakistan Prof. Dr. Izhar Chaudhry, President PMA Punjab Prof. Dr. Kamran Saeed, and President PMA Multan Prof. Dr. Masood Al-Roof Haraj, voiced their concerns during a joint press conference held at the Multan Press Club.

Addressing the media, the doctors stressed the need for an impartial inquiry by a high-level committee comprising senior nephrologists, epidemiologists, infectious disease experts, retired judges, and other professionals. They stated that such an investigation would identify the real culprits and ensure they are held accountable. The association highlighted that HIV transmission through dialysis machines was highly unlikely, as confirmed by leading nephrologists. However, identifying the source of HIV infections is essential, and experts suggested conducting genetic sequencing to determine the origins of the cases.

Dr. Izhar Chaudhry urged for immediate action to regulate blood banks and address the challenges posed by unregulated healthcare practices. He added that tackling the rise in HIV cases requires a systematic approach, including widespread screening and public awareness campaigns.

The PMA also recommended that the government implement the guidelines provided by the Pakistan Society of Nephrologists to prevent future incidents. The association stressed the importance of proactive measures to protect the integrity of healthcare institutions and ensure the welfare of patients and staff alike. The PMA further demanded the release of the inquiry report that led to the suspensions, insisting that transparency in the process is crucial for restoring trust among medical professionals and the public. Dr Zulqurnain Haider, Dr Waqar Niazi and some others were also present on this occasion.

Applications sought for solarisation of agri tube-wells

The Punjab Agriculture Department has announced that applications are now open for the conversion of 8,000 electricity and diesel-powered agricultural tube wells to solar energy under the Chief Minister Punjab’s Kisan Package.

The initiative, valued at Rs 9 billion, aims to reduce farmers’ production costs and alleviate the energy crisis in the province. According to a department spokesperson, the program aligns with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to provide sustainable and cost-effective energy solutions to farmers. To be eligible, applicants must own land registered in their name. The solarization program is applicable to tube wells installed before October 30, 2024. Farmers have been directed to submit their applications till December 31, 2024.

Under the Solarization of Tube Wells Program, the government will offer subsidies on three different power kits including a Rs500,000 subsidy on the 10KW system, Rs 750,000 on 15KW and Rs 1 million on 20KW solar system while the remaining cost would be paid by the farmers

This program not only reduces energy expenses but also supports environmental sustainability and shields farmers from rising electricity tariffs and bills, the spokesman added.

Interested farmers were urged to download application forms from the Punjab Agriculture Department’s website at www.agripunjab.gov.pk or apply online via https://cmstp.punjab.gov.pk.

For further assistance, they can contact the Agriculture Helpline at 0800-17000, available Monday to Saturday, 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, spokesman said.