DPO inquires after injured constable

BAHAWALPUR - District Police Officer Asad Sarfaraz Khan inquired after a constable who was injured in firing by bike riders. The DPO arrived at Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) and inquired after the injured constable. Speaking on the occasion, he said that all available resources, especially modern technology, would be used to trace out the culprits who had shot at and injured the personnel of the Dolphin Force. “The culprits will be brought to justice soon,” he said. The Dolphin Force pulled over three bike riders in Baghdad-Ul-Jadid police limits. However, they escaped and opened firing at the personnel when they chased them, a police spokesman said. One of the personnel of the Dolphin Force sustained bullet wounds in his leg and was rushed to Bahawal Victoria Hospital for treatment. He is said to be out of order. Meanwhile, the police spokesman said that on the directions of the DPO, special police teams had been constituted to trace out the culprits. He said that record and data of CCTV cameras had been obtained and being examined. The firing incident took place near near a seminary, around one kilometer off Bahawalpur city.

BOY INJURED

An unidentified man shot at and injured a boy at Chak No. 9/BC. Police sources said that an armed man entered a house at Chak No. 9/BC late night. When a boy noticed him, he raised the alarm, to which the culprit fired at him, leaving him injured. The assailant managed to escape. The injured boy, identified as Pervaiz, was rushed to Bahawal Victoria Hospital. According to his medical report, he received a bullet injury in his shoulder. His condition, however, is out of danger. Local police are probing.

MORE SECURITY DEVICES INSTALLED

On the directions of the higher authorities, more CCTV cameras and security devices have been installed at important official and non-official premises in the city. A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that more CCTV cameras and security devices including scanning devices had been installed at all important places including religious places. “More CCTV cameras and scanning devices have also been installed at churches in the city on Sunday to provide foolproof security,” he said. He said that on the directions of District Police Officer Asad Sarfaraz Khan, police had been deployed at entry, exit points of the city and at religious places.