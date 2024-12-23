Elderly man dies, two injured in road accidents

Dera ismael khan - An elderly man lost his life while two brothers got injured in separate road accidents in Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday.

According to details, 70-year-old Ahmad Nawaz, son of Ramzan Bhatti and a resident of Yarik, was struck by a speeding van while crossing the road in the jurisdiction of Yarik police station.

In another incident, two men were injured when a pickup collided with a trailer near Darya-Khan Bridge in the limits of Gomal University police station.

The injured were identified as real brothers, 18-year-old Hamza Mehsud and 21-year-old Alam Khan Mehsud.