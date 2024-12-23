Embracing Criticism Wisely

The human mind, in a flash, can be in both divine and devilish states. This oscillation can occur at nuclear speed or at a snail’s pace. Those who shift from one state of mind to another rapidly tend to “forgive and forget” any unpleasantness, whether it stems from an incident or the people associated with it. However, managers and leaders who take their time to traverse the spectrum from positivity to negativity often harbour, nurture, and fertilise ill will towards both the incident and the colleagues involved.

This behavioural attitude results in stark differences in the way each type responds to criticism. Small minds, whether hiding behind closed doors or feigning openness, exhibit equally despicable behaviour. Most of these individuals are inherently vindictive. I have observed many corporate leaders and managers who enthusiastically invite criticism, but only with the hope that it will not be directed at them. They dislike criticism but pretend to appreciate it. Their internal aversion to criticism festers, simmering for the longest time. Then, at an opportune moment, they unleash a tidal wave of emotional retaliation upon the critic.

Criticism, defined as “the expression of disapproval of someone or something based on perceived faults or mistakes,” involves forming a judgment about the negative or positive traits of someone or something. It can be either impromptu or premeditated. Behavioural scientists generally categorise criticism into three types: destructive, constructive, and instructive.

Destructive criticism is often harsh censure that can be deeply damaging. It is characteristic of managers who habitually find fault with others in a manner that is unsavoury, unkind, and vitriolic.

Constructive criticism, by contrast, is well-intentioned from the outset. Leaders and managers who provide constructive criticism are respected and appreciated by their teams. Offering guidance without sounding rude or disdainful is an art that must be recognised and practised.

Instructive criticism involves providing clear and straightforward feedback, devoid of sarcasm or taunts. It ensures the establishment of clear rules of engagement between supervisors and subordinates. The manner, mode, timing, decibel level, and choice of words all determine how the recipient perceives and endures criticism. Facing criticism without anger or resentment is not everyone’s cup of tea. Those who are strong, empathetic, and compassionate take criticism in their stride. Norman Vincent Peale aptly states, “The trouble with most of us is that we would rather be ruined by praise than saved by criticism.”

Managers often claim that “healthy” criticism is essential for improvement. However, the word “healthy” in this context often implies criticism that is passive and docile, rendering it inconsequential.

In history, perhaps no leader exemplified grace under pressure in the face of criticism better than Abraham Lincoln. Courageous leaders invite criticism, though courage and recklessness must remain distinct. Leaders cannot afford to be reckless, but they can be bold and decisive. Those who exhibit boldness often receive the harshest criticism, particularly when the outcomes of their actions deviate from expectations. When filling a vacancy, Lincoln is said to have remarked, “There are twenty applicants, and of these, I must make nineteen enemies.” Criticism often accompanies action, as enemies are made through deeds, not inaction.

Enlightened leaders, with time and maturity, learn to let go of feelings associated with criticism, including unwarranted criticism. It is no wonder that Lincoln began his inaugural speech with the words, “With malice towards none and charity for all…” Leaders must hold onto the olive branch, ensuring peace and tolerance prevail over the negativity that criticism can generate.

Successful leaders inevitably attract criticism, jealousy, envy, spite, and malice. Excellence in pursuit and achievement often incites jealousy among peers, translating into venomous criticism. While some leaders take such criticism with a pinch of salt, many retaliate with equal ferocity.

Leaders unafraid of criticism possess the unique quality of not seeking sycophantic praise from teammates or supervisors. They do not fish for criticism but focus instead on their objectives. Upon learning of undue criticism, human instincts often provoke a fiery response. The wise, however, shield themselves from negativity.

From Lincoln’s biography, I learnt numerous management concepts during my school years. One incident about handling criticism stands out. On a visit to the war front, Lincoln felt depressed and asked Marshal Lamon to sing a song during their journey. The media, ruthless even in 1864, reported this as a request for a “happy” song. Lamon drafted a denial but sought Lincoln’s approval first. Lincoln’s response was a classic lesson in dealing with criticism. He advised Lamon not to publish the reply, stating it was too belligerent and suggested a more measured approach. Lincoln’s ability to respond to criticism with grace remains unmatched—a trait sorely lacking among today’s political leaders.

As business managers, we must learn to accept criticism in the right spirit and take corrective action when necessary. Slander, however, must be met with tolerance. Personal attacks should be ignored. Refutations can be written but should never leave the drafts folder.

Leaders do not allow criticism to distract them from their goals. They engage in regular self-reflection and self-correction. Enlightened individuals view criticism as a tool for growth and strength.

Sirajuddin Aziz

The writer is a Senior Banker & Freelance Columnist.