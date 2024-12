BANNU - An FC soldier, Hikmatullah, was tragically killed when unidentified assailants opened fire on him in the Umarzai Wazir area of Bannu. According to reports, the incident occurred while the soldier was on a 10-day leave starting December 15, 2024. Hikmatullah had returned to his village when unknown attackers targeted him, leaving him fatally injured. Local authorities have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the culprits. The motive behind the attack remains unclear.