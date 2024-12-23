Monday, December 23, 2024
FIA arrests 3 women beggars upon return from Saudi Arabia

INP
December 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration wing arrested three women passengers for ‘begging’ in Saudi Arabia in the guise of Umrah pilgrims. According to FIA spokesperson, the women, who hailed from Multan, Muzaffargarh and Rahim Yar Khan districts, were arrested upon their arrival from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan. The arrest took place at Sialkot International airport.

The women have been engaged in begging activities in Saudi Arabia for several months, the FIA spokesperson further said. Earlier, in October, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration arrested eight individuals involved in traveling with fake documents and begging abroad during two separate operations at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. The passengers, identified as Noori Anwar, Asia Bibi, Samina Bibi, Sakina Bibi, and Muhammad Akram, were attempting to travel to Saudi Arabia on Pakistani  passports via flights QR-611 and XY-638 for begging.

During immigration clearance, authorities found the passengers’ documents suspicious and upon investigation, it was revealed that the accused were planning to beg in Saudi Arabia. They were unable to provide valid hotel bookings or justify their travel expenses. All five professional beggars were arrested and handed over to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Karachi for further legal proceedings. In another operation, three passengers, Salman, Muhammad Nauman, and Muhammad Hussain, were arrested while attempting to travel to Azerbaijan on forged documents.

INP

